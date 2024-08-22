IU Columbus Volleyball Falls in Season Opener Against Marian

The IU Columbus women’s volleyball team faced a tough challenge in their season opener, falling to Marian University in straight sets. Leah Thompson led the Crimson Pride with 7 kills, while Cora Baker and Maddie Hunter each contributed 5 kills. On the defensive side, Baker recorded 17 digs, and Sadie Egan added 13 digs along with 9 assists. They’ll aim to rebound in their next match against Rose-Hulman on August 24th. For more information, complete schedules, and tickets, visit IUCRIMSONPRIDE.com.