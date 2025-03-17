IU Columbus Track & Field Makes Historic Debut

IU Columbus made history this weekend, competing in its first-ever track and field meet at the University of the Cumberlands Early Season Meet.

The Crimson Pride women placed 10th, while the men’s team finished 12th, with strong individual performances from several athletes.

Among the highlights:

Dani Bulach placed fifth in the long jump

Columbus North grad Alison Stier took fifth in shot put

Madison Merritt, Olivia Embry, Erin Jones, and Abby Voss finished fourth in the women’s 4×400 relay

Jackson Niebert, Emiliano Rosales, Seth Trimble, and Alejandro Saldivar placed fourth in the men’s 4×400 relay

With a strong first showing, IU Columbus track and field is off to a promising start in its inaugural season.