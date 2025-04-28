IU Columbus Softball Splits Doubleheader, Heads to Tournament with Confidence

IU Columbus softball closed their regular season with a doubleheader split against Shawnee State. The Crimson Pride clinched a 5-3 victory in the opener, driven by Izzy Johnson’s flawless 3-for-3 performance and Erica Henry’s durable pitching effort. Despite dropping the second game 12-4, strong hitting by Hannah Taylor and Andi Burkhart ensured optimism as the team prepares for River States Conference Tournament action this week.