IU Columbus Softball Prepares for Conference Clashes

The IU Columbus softball team is looking to rebound from a challenging opening stretch, as the Crimson Pride gear up for a key slate of home doubleheaders against IU Southeast, Midway, and Grace Christian.

Despite recent setbacks against Taylor, IU Columbus showed flashes of offensive firepower, with Jazlynn Stewart and Mallory Shelton leading the charge at the plate. However, defensive miscues proved costly, and the team is focusing on tightening up in the field and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

On the mound, Erica Henry and Delanie Bronner will look to keep opposing bats in check, as the Crimson Pride aim to turn the tide and build momentum before heading into the heart of their conference schedule.