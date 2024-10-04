IU Columbus – Soccer on the Rebound

The IU Columbus men’s soccer team pulled off a thrilling comeback to tie Brescia 2-2 in their conference opener. The Crimson Pride showed their resilience, battling back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a point. The women’s team, meanwhile, fell 5-1 to Brescia but will regroup ahead of their next match. Both teams host Midway on Saturday, with the men looking to continue their strong play and the women seeking redemption. The Crimson Pride are ready to roar back to form.