IU Columbus Soccer Dominates Cincinnati-Clermont with a 4-0 Victory

Head coach Adam Nolan and his Crimson Pride of IU Columbus soccer team delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over Cincinnati-Clermont on Tuesday, continuing their strong start to the season. The win improves their record to 2-0.

IU Columbus took a 2-0 lead into halftime and continued to dominate in the second half. A key moment came in the 51st minute when Bryce Dolenc set up Logan Puls for the team’s third goal. Despite going down to 10 men after Cung Mang was sent off in the 61st minute, IU Columbus added a fourth goal through Gideon Adegbeminiyi in the 77th minute.

The team’s defense, led by players like Justin Sylva and Benjamin Jimenez, was instrumental in securing the clean sheet, showcasing the depth and resilience of the Crimson Pride as they push forward in their season.