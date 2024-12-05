IU Columbus Overwhelmed by Oakland City in Conference Opener

It was a tough night for IU Columbus as they fell to Oakland City 99-41 in their River States Conference opener at Nexus Park. The Mighty Oaks dominated from the opening tip, leaving the Crimson Pride searching for answers.

\Oakland City started red-hot, racing to a 29-20 lead in the first quarter. The second quarter was all Mighty Oaks, as they poured in 39 points while holding IU Columbus to just seven. By halftime, the game was out of reach, with Oakland City holding a commanding 68-27 lead. Despite some brief flashes of promise, IU Columbus struggled offensively throughout the second half, unable to find their rhythm.

Oakland City’s balanced scoring attack featured standout performances from Emilee Hope, Jacelyn Starks, and Amaya Collins, who combined for 51 points. Meanwhile, IU Columbus was held to just 22.4% shooting from the field. The Crimson Pride will try to regroup as they travel to Grace Christian University on Saturday.