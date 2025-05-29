IU Columbus Names McClellan Interim Head Coach Following Bickel Resignation

There’s a familiar face stepping back into the dugout for IU Columbus baseball. Crimson Pride Athletic Director Zach McClellan has taken over as interim head coach following the resignation of Scott Bickel, who led the program through its first three seasons.

McClellan was instrumental in launching the IUC baseball program and served as head coach in the program’s earliest stages before transitioning to a full-time AD role. He now returns to lead a team that went 10-37 this spring but ended the season on a high note with a 5-4 upset win over River States Conference champion Oakland City on Senior Day.

As the search begins for a permanent head coach, McClellan will be tasked with reenergizing the program and laying the foundation for a turnaround in 2026.