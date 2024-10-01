IU Columbus Men’s Soccer Dominates Ohio Christian, Women’s Team Falls

The IU Columbus men’s soccer team returned to form with a commanding 6-0 victory over Ohio Christian on Monday night. Jon Michael Bright opened the scoring with two goals in the first 20 minutes, with assists coming from Columbus North graduates Christian Cardoso and Alejandro Alvarez. Bright then assisted on a third goal by Kevin Cruz, giving the Crimson Pride a 3-0 lead at halftime. The onslaught continued in the second half, with goals from Angel Roque, Alvarez, and Rex Randy sealing the win.

On the women’s side, IU Columbus fell 1-0 in a hard-fought match against Ohio Christian. The Crimson Pride defense, led by goalkeeper Mallory Gilley’s 11 saves, kept the game close, but they couldn’t find the equalizer. Both the men’s and women’s teams will head to Brescia on Thursday for their next matchups, followed by a home doubleheader this weekend.