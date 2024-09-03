IU Columbus Labor Day Weekend Recap

Men’s Soccer:

IU Columbus men’s soccer team fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw against Freed-Hardeman University. Midfielder Christian Cardoso was the star of the match, scoring the opening goal and assisting on the late equalizer by Bryce Dolenc in the 86th minute. Goalkeeper Jacob Kasarda was busy throughout, making seven saves to keep the Crimson Pride in the game. IU Columbus remains unbeaten with a 2-0-1 record and will continue to build on their strong start as they prepare for upcoming conference play.

Women’s Soccer:

The IU Columbus women’s soccer team kicked off their season with a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester University. Lily Campbell led the charge with a goal in the 14th minute, while Daniela Bulach and Nataly Cruz added to the scoreline. Goalkeeper Mallory Gilley secured a clean sheet with five saves, ensuring a solid defensive performance. The Crimson Pride showed their strength on both ends of the field, and they’ll look to carry this momentum into their next match.

Volleyball:

IU Columbus volleyball team had a strong showing at the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Tournament, finishing with a 3-1 record. The team’s victories over Boyce, Goshen, and Franklin showcased their resilience and teamwork. Standout performances included Cora Baker, who led the offense with 13 kills in the final match, and Madison Hunter, who anchored the defense with 21 digs. The team will now prepare for their home opener on September 21 against Midway (Ky.).