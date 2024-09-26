IU Columbus Hosts Inaugural Winter Sports Media Day, Announces Exciting Partnership

IU Columbus held its first-ever Winter Sports Media Day on Tuesday, where local media were introduced to the coaches, players, and athletic department staff of the university’s men’s and women’s basketball, dance, and cheer teams. The event, full of excitement and optimism, marked a major milestone for IU Columbus as it prepares to kick off its inaugural winter sports seasons.

The university’s athletic program, known as the Crimson Pride, is gearing up for its first season of basketball, dance, and cheer, generating plenty of buzz around campus and in the Columbus community. Media Day provided a platform for players and coaches to share their thoughts on the upcoming seasons, while also offering the chance to spotlight the growth of IU Columbus athletics.

One of the biggest announcements of the day came when IU Columbus Athletic Director revealed a partnership with The Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park, which will serve as the home court for the Crimson Pride basketball teams. This partnership comes with an exciting perk for students: free admission to all home basketball games for IU Columbus students, a move aimed at boosting student support and creating a strong home-court advantage for the Crimson Pride.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams are looking forward to making their debuts, with both squads building a foundation for long-term success. Coaches expressed their eagerness to get the season underway, highlighting the energy and hard work their players have put in leading up to the start of the season.

The Crimson Pride Dance and Cheer teams also made their first public appearances. Both teams are set to play pivotal roles in creating an exciting and spirited game-day atmosphere for IU Columbus athletics, as well as competing in their own events.

Fans and students alike are encouraged to get involved, with the athletic department focusing on fostering a community atmosphere around the Crimson Pride sports teams. With the basketball season quickly approaching, the energy and optimism surrounding IU Columbus athletics are at an all-time high.

As IU Columbus enters this new era, the athletic department invites everyone to come out and support their local teams, whether it’s basketball, dance, or cheer. The future looks bright for Crimson Pride athletics, and the first chapter of this new story is just about to begin.

Stay tuned this season for updates on IU Columbus Athletics for upcoming schedules and more exciting announcements as the Crimson Pride prepare to take the court!