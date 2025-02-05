IU Columbus Falls in High-Scoring Battle Against Oakland City

The IU Columbus men’s basketball team left everything on the court but came up short in a 123-109 shootout loss to Oakland City in River States Conference play.

Despite the loss, Owen Law put on a career-best performance, dropping 36 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals to lead the Crimson Pride. Bobby Wonnell added 24 points, while Columbus East grads Ben Sylva (10 points, 6 assists) and Jack Fischvogt (9 points) contributed solid minutes.

On the women’s side, IU Columbus ran into a buzzsaw, falling 104-54. Jacelyn Starks led with 15 points, while Abby Fleetwood recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks, but the Crimson Pride simply couldn’t slow down Oakland City’s high-powered offense.

Both teams now turn their attention to a tough road test at West Virginia Tech on Saturday, looking to bounce back and grab a much-needed conference win.