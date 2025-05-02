Local Sports 

IU Columbus Drops Tournament Opener, Faces Elimination Game

Kevin Kelley
The IU Columbus Crimson Pride made history by reaching their first River States Conference Tournament, but the celebration was short-lived after a 5-2 loss to Oakland City.
Former Hauser standout Paige McDaniel quieted the Pride with five shutout innings. Renee Lecher was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Lexi Heafner added a hit and a run. Despite seven hits total, the Pride couldn’t mount a late rally.
IUC will face an elimination game Friday afternoon against the loser of the Rio Grande vs. Shawnee State game.