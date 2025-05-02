IU Columbus Drops Tournament Opener, Faces Elimination Game

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride made history by reaching their first River States Conference Tournament, but the celebration was short-lived after a 5-2 loss to Oakland City.

Former Hauser standout Paige McDaniel quieted the Pride with five shutout innings. Renee Lecher was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Lexi Heafner added a hit and a run. Despite seven hits total, the Pride couldn’t mount a late rally.

IUC will face an elimination game Friday afternoon against the loser of the Rio Grande vs. Shawnee State game.