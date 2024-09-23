IU Columbus – Crimson Pride Fight On

Men’s Soccer – Tough Loss at Home

IU Columbus men’s soccer team put up a strong effort but fell 5-0 to Georgetown (Kentucky) at home. The Crimson Pride were outshot 16-8, with Harris Weltz recording five saves in goal. Despite the loss, IU Columbus is determined to bounce back in their next match against West Virginia Tech.

Volleyball – Falling Short at Home Opener

In their home opener, the IU Columbus volleyball team lost a hard-fought four-set match to Midway (Kentucky). Cora Baker and Abigail Watson led the attack with seven kills each, while Alyvia Luce posted 19 digs. The Crimson Pride will look to regroup with more home games coming up at Nexus Park.