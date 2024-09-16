IU Columbus Crimson Pride Fall Short in Soccer, Cross Country Shows Promise

Soccer:

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride Soccer team battled hard but fell 2-1 to Taylor University. Bryce Dolenc scored the Pride’s only goal, and despite launching several promising attacks in the second half, IU Columbus couldn’t find the equalizer. The team remains optimistic as they work to sharpen their play for the remainder of the season.

Cross Country:

At the Hanover Invitational, the IU Columbus Cross Country teams opened their season, showing promise for the road ahead. Erin Jones led the women’s team, finishing 16th, while Jackson Neibert placed 16th for the men. Both teams are working hard to build on these early-season results and make a strong push in upcoming meets.