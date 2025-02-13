IU Columbus Basketball Teams Swept by Brescia

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride endured a challenging evening in Owensboro as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams fell to Brescia in River States Conference action on Wednesday night.

In the men’s contest, the Crimson Pride (1-24, 0-13 RSC) faced a high-powered Brescia offense that ultimately overwhelmed them in a 107-68 loss. Despite the tough result, standout performances shone through. LaRenzo Hopkins led the team with 13 points, while Jennings County graduate Owen Law made a significant impact, posting a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Other key contributors included Deylon Johnson and Bobby Wonnell, who chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Columbus East alum Jack Fischvogt added seven points to the effort.

On the women’s side, IU Columbus (2-22, 0-13 RSC) struggled to contain a well-rounded Brescia attack, falling 82-57. However, Jacelyn Starks lit up the scoreboard with a team-high 20 points, showcasing her scoring versatility. Abby Fleetwood and Amaya Collins each contributed 10 points, while Cora Baker dominated the glass with 12 rebounds to keep the Crimson Pride competitive.