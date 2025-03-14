IU Columbus Baseball Stumbles Against No. 16 IU Southeast

It was a tough outing for the IU Columbus baseball team, as they were overmatched by No. 16 IU Southeast in a 17-1 loss Thursday. The Crimson Pride’s bats were silent, managing just four singles throughout the game, while their pitching staff rotated five different arms to try and contain the Grenadiers’ powerful lineup.

IU Columbus (7-14) will get a shot at redemption today, hosting IU Southeast for a doubleheader at 1 PM at Ceraland. They’ll need to shake off the rough loss and come out swinging if they hope to salvage the series.