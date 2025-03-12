IU Columbus Baseball Struggles, Softball Stays Red Hot with Fifth Straight Win

It was a day of mixed results on the diamond for IU Columbus Athletics, as the Crimson Pride baseball team struggled in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Grace College, while the softball team continued its winning streak with a dominant performance against Grace Christian.

In baseball, IU Columbus (6-13) dropped both games in Westfield, falling 8-5 and 14-7. Despite the losses, there were bright spots:

John Codner and Brevin Barker each had two hits, while Jared Ross launched a two-run homer in the opener.

The Crimson Pride will look to snap their skid against Wright State Lake on Wednesday before returning home to host IU Southeast for a single game Thursday and a doubleheader Friday.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Pride softball team is on fire, extending its winning streak to five straight with a sweep of Grace Christian.

In an 8-6 win in Game 1, Taylor York and Gracie Holok powered the offense.

Game 2 saw Emma Chism shine with three hits and two doubles, leading IU Columbus to a dominant 12-4 victory.

Hauser graduate Hannah Taylor contributed with a 2-for-2 effort, while Erica Henry and Kaitlyn Spears combined on a six-hitter.

With momentum on their side, the Crimson Pride softball team (5-9) now hits the road for doubleheaders at Brescia and Oakland City before returning home March 18.