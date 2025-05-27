INDYCAR Issues Post-Race Penalties for 500 Infractions

Following post-race inspection, INDYCAR has levied penalties on three entries from Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Andretti Global’s Nos. 27 and 28 and PREMA Racing’s No. 90 were all found in violation of technical specifications.

Andretti cars had unauthorized modifications to Energy Management System covers, while PREMA failed front wing height requirements. All three were moved to the back of the finishing order, fined $100,000 each, and saw their competition managers suspended for one race.

Though the infractions didn’t impact Alex Palou’s victory, the penalties send a strong message about regulation enforcement as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Detroit.