Indy 500 Fans Can Now Celebrate with Special Edition Racing-Themed Milk Pints!

The tradition of winners drinking milk at the Indianapolis 500 is getting a special twist, as Indy 500-branded milk pints and cartons are rolling out at stores across the Midwest.

In collaboration with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the American Dairy Association Indiana, and Prairie Farms Dairy, 13,000 retailers will feature special edition milk bottles celebrating past Indy 500 champions.

Each pint bottle highlights a legendary Indy 500 winner, including:

Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024) – 2% reduced-fat milk

Takuma Sato (2017, 2020) – Whole vitamin D milk

Will Power (2018) – Premium chocolate milk

Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021) – 1% lowfat chocolate milk

Marcus Ericsson (2022) – Premium strawberry milk

Additionally, 80 million half-pint cartons featuring Indy 500-themed graphics will be distributed to schools across the Midwest, keeping the Winners Drink Milk tradition alive for younger racing fans.

“The Indy 500 and milk go hand in hand,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “This is a great way for fans to celebrate like champions and embrace one of racing’s most iconic traditions.”

The 109th Indianapolis 500 takes place in May, and fans can secure their tickets now at IMS.com.