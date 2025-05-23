Indy 500 Brings the Heat on Carb Day

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway roared back to life Friday as Carb Day festivities added even more sizzle to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. One of the fan-favorite events? The return of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile—starring in the light-hearted but high-speed Wienie 500, a mascot race like no other.

Over on pit lane, elite racing crews went head-to-head in the Pit Stop Challenge presented by Oscar Mayer, fine-tuning the kind of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tire changes and refueling that often decide who kisses the bricks on Sunday.

Carb Day featured music, fan interaction, and high-speed practice laps, but the main course is yet to come. The field is set with rookie Robert Shwartzman stunning the racing world by claiming pole position in his first-ever oval start. Meanwhile, defending champ Josef Newgarden will attempt to carve through the entire field from the 33rd spot.