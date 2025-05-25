Indianapolis 500: The First Fifty Laps

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 began with unexpected drama, as two prominent drivers—Scott McLaughlin and Marco Andretti—were forced out of the race before completing a single green-flag lap.

Scott McLaughlin Crashes During Parade Lap

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, starting 10th, saw his race end prematurely during the parade laps. While warming his tires, McLaughlin lost control of his No. 3 Chevrolet, veering into the inside wall and causing significant damage to the car’s front left suspension. The incident occurred before the green flag, marking a devastating start to the day for McLaughlin and his team. Visibly emotional, McLaughlin described the crash as “by far the worst moment of my life,” expressing deep disappointment for his crew, sponsors, and fans.

Marco Andretti’s Early Exit Continues Family Misfortunes

Marco Andretti’s 20th Indy 500 appearance was cut short on the very first lap. In a congested Turn 1, Andretti’s car made contact with Jack Harvey and Marcus Armstrong, resulting in a crash that ended his race immediately. Reflecting on the incident, Andretti admitted, “I should have been patient,” acknowledging that once committed, he had no room to maneuver. This early exit adds to the Andretti family’s challenging history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, often referred to as the “Andretti curse.”

Weather Delay Adds to the Day’s Challenges

The race’s start was delayed by approximately 42 minutes due to rain, compounding the day’s difficulties. The delay and early incidents notably impacted Kyle Larson’s ambitious attempt to complete the “Double”—racing both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Despite the tumultuous beginning, the Indianapolis 500 continues, with fans and teams hopeful for a thrilling and safe remainder of the race. More updates to come from the track as you enjoy our broadcast of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge.