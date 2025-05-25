Indianapolis 500: Laps 51 – 100

The 109th Indianapolis 500’s middle segment (laps 51–100) was marked by intense competition, strategic pit stops, and several incidents that led to the retirement of key contenders.

Race Developments: Laps 51–100

As the race progressed into its middle stages, the competition intensified. Takuma Sato led a significant portion, commanding the field for 51 laps. However, during a pit stop on lap 87, Sato overshot his pit box, resulting in a loss of 16 positions, dropping him from the lead to 17th place.

Rookie polesitter Robert Shwartzman faced a more dramatic exit. On the same lap, he misjudged his pit entry, colliding with a crew member and then the inside pit wall, ending his race prematurely.

By lap 100, eight cars had retired from the race due to various incidents. Fortunately, all drivers involved were evaluated and cleared by the infield medical center, ensuring no serious injuries.

Kyle Larson’s Double Attempt Ends Early

NASCAR star Kyle Larson’s ambitious attempt to complete “The Double”—racing both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day—came to an abrupt end on lap 92. During a restart, Larson spun in Turn 2, colliding with the wall and involving Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb in the incident. Larson emerged unscathed but was forced to retire from the race, finishing 26th.

With his Indy 500 run concluded, Larson is expected to head to Charlotte to participate in the Coca-Cola 600, albeit no longer in contention for completing all 1,100 miles of both races in a single day.

As the race moves into its final stages, teams and drivers will continue to adapt their strategies, aiming for a strong finish in this prestigious event.