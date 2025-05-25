Indianapolis 500: Laps 100 – 150

Laps 100–150: Mid-Race Drama and Strategic Shifts

The middle segment of the 109th Indianapolis 500 was marked by strategic battles, unexpected exits, and shifting momentum among the frontrunners.

Josef Newgarden’s Quest for a Three-Peat Ends

Two-time defending champion Josef Newgarden’s bid for a historic third consecutive Indy 500 victory came to an abrupt halt due to fuel pressure issues. After an unscheduled pit stop under green, Newgarden made another trip to pit road, ultimately going multiple laps down and finishing 25th.

Lead Changes and Strategic Maneuvers

As the race progressed into its middle stages, Ryan Hunter-Reay, piloting a one-off entry for DRR-Cusick Motorsports, emerged as a formidable contender. The 2014 Indy 500 champion capitalized on a series of incidents and strategic pit stops to seize the lead by lap 100, showcasing his experience and determination in pursuit of a second victory at the Brickyard.

Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou, both seeking their first Indy 500 victories, remained in close contention, each leading laps and executing calculated moves to position themselves for a strong finish.

Cautions and Retirements

The middle segment of the race saw several incidents that brought out caution flags and led to the retirement of key drivers.

Alexander Rossi: A pit stop turned perilous when Rossi’s car erupted into flames, causing his fueler to catch fire. Rossi escaped unharmed but was visibly shaken, discarding his gloves in frustration as he exited the pit lane.

Rinus VeeKay: Suffered a brake failure on pit road, resulting in a crash that ended his race prematurely.

Robert Shwartzman: The rookie pole-sitter’s promising debut came to an abrupt end when he locked up his brakes entering the pit lane, colliding with his crew and the pit wall. Fortunately, all crew members were evaluated and cleared by the infield medical center.

By lap 150, a total of nine cars had retired from the race due to various incidents. Thankfully, all drivers involved were evaluated and cleared by the infield medical center, ensuring no serious injuries.

As the race moves into its final stages, the field has begun to stabilize, with teams focusing on fuel strategy and tire management in anticipation of the final sprint to the checkered flag. With seasoned champions and hungry contenders vying for victory, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 109th Indianapolis 500. Thank you for listening to our coverage of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge on our stations, website, and on our app!