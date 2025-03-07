Indiana Women’s Basketball Rains Threes, Advances in Big Ten Tournament

The Indiana Hoosiers brought March magic to Indianapolis, torching Oregon from deep in a 75-58 rout to advance in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana wasted no time setting the tone, sprinting out to a 15-4 lead and controlling the game throughout. Yarden Garzon was on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down four three-pointers on her way to 19 points. Shay Ciezki started the game in attack mode, pouring in 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter to put the Ducks on their heels.

The three-ball was Indiana’s best friend, as the Hoosiers hit 11 deep shots, improving to 9-0 when making 10 or more threes this season.

Next Up: Top-Seeded USC

The road to the championship doesn’t get easier, as Indiana faces No. 1 seed USC in a quarterfinal showdown at noon on Friday. The Trojans have been dominant all season, but momentum is on Indiana’s side. Can the Hoosiers keep the Cinderella story alive?