Indiana Women’s Basketball: Hoosiers Take Down Stanford

The Indiana women’s basketball team impressed with a 79-66 victory over No. 24 Stanford. The Hoosiers were led by Chloe Moore-McNeil, who scored 21 points and added four steals. Shay Ciezki contributed 19 points, while Yarden Garzon posted 18 points, eight rebounds, and four 3-pointers. Indiana’s offensive efficiency, shooting 49% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc, proved too much for Stanford.

Indiana (2-2) is now gearing up for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, where they’ll face Columbia in the opening round.