Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against No. 22 Michigan State

The Indiana Hoosiers fought hard but came up short in a 73-63 loss to No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana started strong, leading by as many as seven points in the first quarter, but the Spartans answered with a 12-0 run and never looked back. The Hoosiers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback, cutting the deficit to just four points with 3:45 left, but Michigan State closed the game with clutch three-pointers to seal the win.

Key Hoosier Performances:

Chloe Moore-McNeil: 15 points, 10 rebounds (third career double-double)

Karoline Striplin: 14 points on efficient 5-for-9 shooting

Shay Ciezki & Yarden Garzon: 13 points each

The Hoosiers (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) will close out their home schedule Thursday night against No. 21 Maryland, celebrating Senior Night in Bloomington.