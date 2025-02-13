Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls in Tight Battle at Michigan

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 70-67 loss on the road to Michigan in a game that went down to the wire. Despite a career night from senior forward Karoline Striplin, who poured in a season-high 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Indiana couldn’t hold off a late Wolverines push.

Indiana (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) started strong, controlling the glass with a 37-26 rebounding advantage and building a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, turnovers and missed opportunities in the closing minutes allowed Michigan to claw back and take the win. Sydney Parrish added 14 points, and Lexus Bargesser chipped in nine points while tying a career-high nine boards.

The Hoosiers will look to regroup this Saturday when they host in-state rival Purdue in what promises to be another fierce Big Ten battle. Tipoff is at noon, and fans are encouraged to pack Assembly Hall to cheer on their Hoosiers.