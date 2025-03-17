Indiana Women’s Basketball Earns No. 9 Seed, Faces Utah in NCAA Tournament

For the sixth straight season, Indiana women’s basketball is headed to the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 9 seed.

The Hoosiers (19-12) will take on #8 Utah on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

IU enters the tournament with four Top 25 wins, a 35 NET ranking, and one of the toughest schedules in the country. Yarden Garzon leads the team with 14.1 points per game, while Sydney Parrish, Shay Ciezki, and Karoline Striplin also average double figures.

With a balanced offensive attack and a tough battle-tested roster, the Hoosiers will look to make a deep tournament run and build on their recent postseason success.