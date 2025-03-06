Indiana Women Face Oregon in Big Ten Tournament Opener

March Madness starts now for the Indiana Hoosiers, as the 9-seed Hoosiers (18-11) take on 8-seed Oregon (19-10) today at noon in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This rematch comes after the Ducks clipped IU earlier this season, 54-47, but Indiana enters with serious momentum, dominating Purdue, 77-57, in their regular-season finale.

Leading the charge is Sydney Parrish, who torched the Boilermakers with 20 points, while Yarden Garzon added 15 and set a new IU record with 208 career three-pointers.

Oregon enters the matchup struggling, having just fallen to Washington, 64-56. The Ducks rely on Deja Kelly (11.9 PPG) and Peyton Scott (9.8 PPG) to spark their offense.

With a quarterfinal showdown against top-seeded USC on the line, Indiana will need to control the glass, limit turnovers, and keep their perimeter shooting hot to keep their tournament run alive.