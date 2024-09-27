Indiana vs. Maryland: Hoosiers Look to Defend Unbeaten Record Against Terrapins

The Indiana Hoosiers are off to a stellar start at 4-0 as they prepare to host the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. While Indiana has yet to face a top-tier team, their disciplined play has carried them through the early season, and they’ll be looking to continue their momentum in this pivotal Big Ten matchup.

Led by transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke, Indiana’s offense has been methodical and efficient. The Hoosiers have emphasized the fundamentals—blocking, tackling, and avoiding errors—which has helped them rack up over 222 rushing yards in three of their four games. On defense, Indiana’s run-stopping ability has been key, holding opponents in check and keeping the team’s unbeaten streak alive.

The Maryland Terrapins, sitting at 3-1, bring a dangerous passing game and a defense known for forcing turnovers. After a close loss to Michigan State, Maryland rebounded with solid wins over Virginia and Villanova, and they’ll be looking to challenge Indiana’s unbeaten record.

This matchup will come down to turnovers and execution. Maryland thrives on forcing mistakes, while Indiana has played nearly error-free football so far this season. The stakes are high as both teams battle for positioning in the Big Ten.

WCSI Sports is proud to team up with Indiana Hoosiers football to bring all the action to our area listeners. Tune in on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, or listen on-air, online, on mobile, or on Alexa. Pregame coverage begins one hour prior to kickoff at 12:00 PM ET, with post-game coverage continuing for thirty minutes after the final whistle. Don’t miss a minute of this exciting Big Ten clash!