Indiana Pacers Head to Philadelphia

The Indiana Pacers return to action tonight as they visit the Philadelphia 76ers. After a tough stretch that saw the Pacers drop five of their last six games, they’re looking to regain momentum. Standing in their way is a surging Sixers team that has won four of their last five contests.

The Pacers will rely on stars like Tyrese Haliburton, who is just four three-pointers away from moving into seventh place on the franchise’s all-time list. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey has been red-hot, leading the team with an average of 24.3 points per game. This matchup promises to be a battle of two talented guards and a test for the Pacers’ offense.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and fans can expect an exciting clash as the Pacers aim to snap their recent skid.