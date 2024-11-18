Indiana Hoosiers Men’s Basketball Rolls Past South Carolina

The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team continued their undefeated start to the season with an impressive 87-71 victory over South Carolina on Saturday. Indiana improved to 3-0 behind a stellar performance from guard Myles Rice, who led all scorers with 23 points. Mackenzie Mgbako added 17 points, while Oumar Ballo dominated the glass with 13 rebounds.

Indiana took control early, building a 43-32 halftime lead. The Hoosiers’ backcourt proved pivotal, with Rice and Kanaan Carlyle combining for 35 points. Indiana also saw production from its bench, with Trey Galloway contributing 11 points. The team’s sharp shooting stood out, as the Hoosiers hit 51% of their shots from the field, 47% from beyond the arc, and 81% from the free-throw line.

Defensively, Indiana clamped down in the second half, holding South Carolina to just 38% shooting and limiting their three-point accuracy to 27%. Indiana’s ability to neutralize South Carolina’s top scorer, Collin Murray-Boyles, who finished with only two points, was key to their success.

The Hoosiers are set to host UNC Greensboro on Thursday as they aim to keep their unbeaten streak alive.