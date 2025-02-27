Indiana Hoosiers Hold Off Penn State to Keep Big Ten Hopes Alive

The Indiana Hoosiers picked up a crucial Big Ten victory, edging out Penn State 83-78 in a game that featured high-intensity runs and clutch performances down the stretch.

Indiana (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) saw a dominant showing from Oumar Ballo, who powered the Hoosiers with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. He was the centerpiece of Indiana’s inside attack, muscling his way to the basket and controlling the glass.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team gaining full control until late in the second half. With the score tied at 69-69, Indiana orchestrated an 8-0 run, fueled by timely three-pointers from Trey Galloway and aggressive drives from Myles Rice.

Rice, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, was instrumental in sealing the win, converting a fast-break layup and knocking down clutch free throws to keep Penn State at bay.

Indiana’s perimeter shooting proved to be a difference-maker, as they connected on 10-of-15 three-pointers, a stark contrast to Penn State’s struggles from deep. However, the Hoosiers left points at the free-throw line (15-of-25), an area they will need to clean up heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The victory keeps Indiana’s NCAA Tournament aspirations alive as they travel to face Washington on Saturday in another high-stakes matchup.