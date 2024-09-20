Indiana Hoosiers Football: Ready for Charlotte

The Indiana Hoosiers return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a noon showdown with Charlotte, looking to build on their early-season momentum. After a promising start, the Hoosiers are eyeing a strong performance before heading into the tougher Big Ten schedule.

Charlotte’s defense has struggled so far this season, which could open the door for Indiana’s offense to hit its stride. The Hoosiers will look to get the ball in the hands of key playmakers, including quarterback Tayven Jackson and running back Jaylin Lucas, to set the tempo early. If the Hoosiers can establish their run game and take advantage of Charlotte’s defensive weaknesses, they should be in a prime position to come away with a win.

On the defensive side, Indiana’s front seven will need to pressure Charlotte’s quarterback and limit big plays downfield. If they can force turnovers and capitalize on mistakes, Indiana will put themselves in a great spot to grab another victory.

Don’t miss the action! As always, you can catch the game right here on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, or listen online at 1010WCSI.com. Tune in at noon for all the action!