Indiana Hoosiers Football Preview: Kicking Off a New Era

The Indiana Hoosiers are lacing up for a fresh start under new head coach Curt Cignetti, and the excitement is building as the 2024 season approaches. After a few rough seasons, the Hoosiers are ready to tackle the challenges ahead with a renewed sense of purpose and drive.

Cignetti, who arrives in Bloomington with an undefeated reputation in his 13 years as a head coach, isn’t wasting any time shaking things up. Known for his hard-hitting approach, Cignetti has already made significant changes, from tightening up locker room discipline to demanding a higher level of commitment from his players. He’s brought with him a winning playbook from James Madison University, where his teams consistently found the end zone.

Cignetti has recruited heavily, bringing in key transfers from JMU and other successful programs, players who are expected to bring a new level of intensity to both sides of the ball. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who also joined from JMU, has seen a noticeable shift in the team’s mentality, and he believes the Hoosiers are poised to break through the defensive line that has held them back in recent years.

This season kicks off on Saturday with a home game against Florida International at Memorial Stadium, where the Hoosiers will look to score an early victory in what Cignetti hopes will be a turnaround season. With the university backing his game plan with improved facilities and a strong recruiting budget, Cignetti has his eyes on the prize: restoring Indiana football to its former glory.

