Indiana Hoosiers Football Annihilates Purdue in Rivalry Finale

The Indiana Hoosiers delivered a resounding statement to close their regular season, obliterating Purdue 66-0 in Bloomington. Reclaiming the Old Oaken Bucket in emphatic fashion, Indiana dominated every facet of the game and showcased why they’re still in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke orchestrated a near-flawless performance, throwing for 349 yards and tying a program record with six touchdown passes. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was his favorite target, hauling in eight catches for 165 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, running backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton contributed on the ground, each finding the end zone as Indiana amassed an eye-popping 582 total yards.

The Hoosiers’ defense was equally relentless, limiting Purdue to just 67 total yards. Purdue’s offense, which has struggled all season, was unable to mount a single serious threat, turning the ball over and punting repeatedly. Hudson Card, Purdue’s quarterback, managed just 35 passing yards before exiting at halftime.

While Indiana’s hopes of a Big Ten title were dashed earlier in the day with Penn State’s win, their dominant 11-1 season puts them in prime position for a potential CFP berth.