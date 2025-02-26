Indiana Hoosiers Face Penn State in Crucial Big Ten Matchup

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) take the floor at Assembly Hall tonight, welcoming Penn State (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) for an important conference showdown.

With the Big Ten Tournament approaching, Indiana needs a victory to boost its postseason hopes. The Hoosiers will rely on Oumar Ballo and Luke Goode to help secure a much-needed win.

Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhauser, fresh off a 24-point performance against Minnesota, will provide a tough test in the paint.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.