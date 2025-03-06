Indiana High School Sectionals: The Road to the Championship Heats Up
The Indiana high school basketball state tournament is rolling full steam ahead, and Wednesday night’s sectional showdowns provided plenty of buzzer-beating excitement and defensive battles as teams fought to keep their championship dreams alive.
Shelbyville Sectional:
- Roncalli flexed its depth and outside shooting, storming past Shelbyville with a 69-54 victory.
- Greenwood took care of business in a hard-fought 68-55 win over Indian Creek, pulling away in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
Edinburgh Sectional:
- Edinburgh showcased lockdown defense, stifling Tri in a gritty 42-31 win to move on.
- South Decatur played high-speed hoops, wearing down Morristown with relentless pace in a 61-46 victory.
Milan Sectional:
- Oldenburg Academy delivered an efficient offensive performance, cruising to a 58-48 win over Rising Sun.
- In a run-and-gun thriller, Milan poured in 92 points to outpace Crothersville in a high-flying 92-81 shootout.
With the stakes only getting higher, every possession will count as teams battle for sectional supremacy.