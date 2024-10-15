Indiana Football: Ready to “Corn Husk” Nebraska

After a well-timed bye week, the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers are gearing up for a Big Ten showdown against Nebraska. With a perfect 6-0 record, the Hoosiers have been on fire this season, lighting up the scoreboard with 40-plus points in five straight games. Nebraska comes into Bloomington with a strong team, but the Hoosiers are determined to protect their turf and extend their winning streak to seven.

Indiana’s dynamic offense will be on display as they look to “corn-er” another Big Ten victory in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium. Tune in for the action this Saturday at noon on 1010 WCSI as the Hoosiers continue their quest for conference glory.