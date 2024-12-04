Indiana Football Climbs in CFP Rankings

Indiana football rose to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. If the season ended today, the Hoosiers would hold the No. 10 seed in the 12-team playoff format and travel to Georgia to face the Bulldogs in the first round.

The Hoosiers, led by Big Ten Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti, finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, setting a program record for single-season wins. Indiana’s explosive offense, which leads the nation in touchdowns, has been a key factor in their success.

The final CFP rankings and playoff bracket will be revealed Sunday afternoon, and Indiana awaits its postseason fate with high hopes of making the inaugural 12-team playoff.