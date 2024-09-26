Indiana Fever’s Season Ends in Heartbreaking Loss to Sun

The Indiana Fever’s playoff run came to an end in a hard-fought 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the first-round series. Despite battling back from an 11-point deficit, the Fever couldn’t hold on late in the game, allowing the Sun to pull ahead in the final minutes.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 25 points and 9 assists, while Aliyah Boston grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with 16 points. Though the Fever mounted a comeback, a late 3-pointer from DeWanna Bonner and a costly turnover sealed Indiana’s fate.

The Fever showed tremendous growth this season, finishing with a 20-20 record and making their first playoff appearance since 2016. While the season didn’t end with a championship, the Fever have laid the foundation for future success.