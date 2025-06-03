Indiana Fever welcome Washington Mystics to Gainbridge Tonight

Gainbridge Fieldhouse – As players warmed up on the court early Tuesday an announcement could be heard over the loud speakers indicating the doors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse were now open. With this announcement came a rush of fans into the aisles and into the front rows, hands full of Indiana Fever gear and swag, with high hopes of meeting their favorite players ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Washington Mystics. Players made their way out of the tunnel for more drills, while everyone’s attention stayed glued to the tunnel leading to the Fever locker room. Everyone knew she wasn’t playing, but there was no doubt Caitlyn Clark would soon emerge from the tunnel, and make fans dreams come true by taking a few moments to interact with as many as possible. First came Sophie Cunningham, who was dressed to impress as always, and was listed as OUT of tonight’s matchup due to an ankle injury. Other players were focused on pregame stretches, and warm ups, but soon would also meet their fans. The WNBA players make a huge effort to connect with their fans, and these Fever players all make sure to maintain that connection pregame! Finally, Caitlyn Clark emerged from the locker room. Cheers erupted and fans were screaming this rockstar of the hardwoods name in hopes of meeting her. She is listed as out for another couple of games due to a quad injury, but made sure she was ready to go to still support her team, and connect with her fans! Shortly after making the usual introductions on the court, the fans were about to receive exactly what they had been waiting for. Caitlyn made her way around the front rows of the Fieldhouse in the corner where her locker room is, with an entourage of security that are top notch, all-the-while signing, and sharing in the joy of the WNBA Pregame and a sport that is making waves all over this amazing state, and country. As tonight’s game progresses, I will post my thoughts about each half and have some special audio from Coach Stephanie White and both her pregame, and postgame interviews. We will continue to cover the Indiana Fever the best way we know how, and bring you all of the action as best as we can!