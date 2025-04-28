Indiana Fever Open Training Camp with New Faces and Big Aspirations

The Indiana Fever tipped off training camp Sunday, signaling a fresh start filled with high expectations and a revamped roster featuring veteran championship experience. Key offseason acquisitions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard join returning stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, aiming to elevate the Fever to playoff prominence. Under new head coach Stephanie White, the team’s emphasis on defense was immediately evident, as they seek to overcome recent struggles and contend for a WNBA title.