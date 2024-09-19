Indiana Fever Look to End Regular Season with a Bang

The Indiana Fever are set to close out their regular season tonight against the Washington Mystics, and they’re riding high after a thrilling win over the Dallas Wings last weekend. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark continues to rewrite the WNBA record books, breaking the league’s rookie scoring record, and will look to build momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Fever, holding the No. 6 seed, have already clinched a postseason spot for the first time in eight years. While tonight’s game won’t affect their playoff position, a win would be the perfect way to enter the postseason with confidence. With stars like Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston leading the charge, the Fever have their sights set on making a splash in the WNBA playoffs.