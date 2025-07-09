Indiana Fever Look to Bounce Back Against Golden State at Noon

The Indiana Fever will tip off a crucial home contest today at noon inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Golden State Valkyries. The Fever are coming off a heartbreaker, falling just shy in an 89–87 battle with the Sparks last week despite a 23-point outburst from Aliyah Boston.

The Fever (9–9) have shown plenty of spark themselves this season, with Boston continuing to anchor the paint and Kelsey Mitchell providing backcourt fireworks. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA in scoring (84.1 ppg) and shoots a sizzling 46.5% from the field — numbers that have kept the Fever firmly in the playoff picture.

Golden State (9–9) brings a balanced attack but struggles on the road (2–6), which the Fever hope to exploit. Indiana will also be out for a little revenge after falling to the Valkyries 88–77 back on June 20, a game where Kayla Thornton and Monique Billings made key plays for Golden State.

Caitlin Clark will be a game-time decision today, but her teammates have embraced the challenge, proving this Fever team is more than just one superstar. With three home games this week, starting today against Golden State, then Atlanta and Dallas, the Fever have a chance to climb above .500 and make a big statement heading into August.