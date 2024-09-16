Indiana Fever Heats Up as Caitlin Clark Breaks Records

Caitlin Clark was unstoppable, scoring a career-high 35 points in the Indiana Fever’s 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings. Clark’s performance not only helped secure the win but also set a new rookie scoring record. With this victory, the Fever clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will face the Washington Mystics in their final regular season game on September 19th.

Caitlin Clark is absolutely on fire in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever! She’s been shooting the lights out and dropping dimes all season long, quickly becoming a household name in the WNBA. Let’s dribble through some of the highlights that have made her one of the league’s top players:

Breaking Records with Her Assists: Clark has been dishing it out like a seasoned vet, setting the WNBA single-season record for assists. Talk about court vision!

Double Trouble: She’s posted the most double-doubles in a single season for the Fever, proving that she can dominate in the paint and on the perimeter.

Beyond the Arc Specialist: Caitlin’s raining threes like there’s no tomorrow! She set the Fever’s record for the most three-pointers in a season.

Triple-Double Threat: Clark isn’t just filling the stat sheet; she’s the first rookie to record two triple-doubles in a season. That’s some serious ballin’.

Rookie Record Breaker: She’s rewriting the history books, setting WNBA rookie records for the most three-pointers and assists in a season. And let’s not forget her incredible 19-assist game, which is now a league record!

From day one, Clark has been lighting it up. She’s the fastest player ever to hit 350 points and 150 assists to start a WNBA season. Her All-Star nod was well-earned, too—one of just nine rookies to ever get the call to the big game. And she didn’t just make the team, she was the only player with more than 700,000 votes!

Remember her debut? She came out swinging, dropping 20 points, three assists, two steals, and—sure, why not—10 turnovers. Hey, even the best miss a few shots, right?

With Caitlin Clark leading the charge, the Fever’s future looks nothing but net. She’s taking the WNBA by storm, and Fever fans should be strapped in for one exciting ride.

