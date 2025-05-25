Indiana Fever Fight Frustration in a Close Loss to the Champs

The Indiana Fever’s narrow 90–88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday was marred by controversy, as head coach Stephanie White and star guard Caitlin Clark expressed frustration over late-game officiating decisions.

With the game tied and seconds remaining, Clark attempted a potential game-winning shot but was stripped by Liberty guard Natasha Cloud. No foul was called, leading to immediate protests from Clark and a chorus of boos from the home crowd. Earlier, a questionable foul on Lexie Hull resulted in two free throws for Sabrina Ionescu, giving the Liberty their final points.

Postgame, Coach White did not hold back, stating, “I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us the last few games… The disrespect for our team has been pretty unbelievable.” She highlighted a significant free-throw disparity, noting a minus-31 difference over recent games, despite the team’s aggressive play style.

Clark, who recorded 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 turnovers, expressed her own frustration, saying, “We’re two possessions from being 4–0… It definitely stings, but this is what’s going to make us better at the end of the year.”

The Fever, now 2–2, will look to regroup as they prepare to face the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.