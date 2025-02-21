Indiana and Purdue Ready for Heated Rivalry Clash

The Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers are set for another high-stakes showdown Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Purdue comes in desperate for a win, riding a three-game losing streak that has put their Big Ten title hopes in jeopardy. The Boilermakers need big performances from Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, as they look to avoid their fourth straight loss.

Meanwhile, Indiana is hungry to turn the tide in this rivalry after nearly pulling off an upset against Purdue last month. The Hoosiers will lean on Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, and Trey Galloway, with home-court advantage giving them an extra boost.

The rivalry will be on full display, with bragging rights and Big Ten positioning on the line. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and fans can listen live on 1010 WCSI & 98.1 FM.