Important Ticket Information for Columbus North Athletic Events

Bull Dog Nation, we want to make sure everyone is aware of the updated ticketing information for all Columbus North home athletic events this season. Please take a moment to review the following details to avoid any surprises at the gate.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $7 for all home athletic events.

$7 for all home athletic events. Free Admission: All Columbus North students with a student ID badge, as well as children in Kindergarten and below, will be admitted free of charge.

All Columbus North students with a student ID badge, as well as children in Kindergarten and below, will be admitted free of charge. BCSC Employees: Free admission with ID badge.

Passes Available:

All-Sports Passes: Available for Adults, Families, and non-CNHS students.

Available for Adults, Families, and non-CNHS students. Legacy Passes: Available for individuals aged 62+ residing within the BCSC school district boundaries.

Please note that these passes must be purchased in advance. Passes are available from the CNHS Athletic Department before 4:30 PM on each school day or at the BCSC Admin Building. Passes will not be sold at any home events.

Legacy Pass Holders: We kindly ask that you sign in at the ticket gate upon arrival so we can keep accurate attendance records of our Legacy guests. All other pass holders simply need to show their pass at the gate.

Important Reminder: If you arrive at an event without a pre-purchased pass, you will need to pay $7 per ticket. Please be aware that this price will not be reimbursed if you purchase a pass later. To avoid any inconvenience, we strongly encourage securing your pass in advance.

All Columbus North athletic events are cashless. Tickets can be purchased using credit or debit cards only at the gate, or in advance at Columbus North Athletics . All pre-purchased tickets will be validated upon arrival at the ticket gate.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we continue to support our student-athletes. Let’s fill the stands and cheer on our Bull Dogs!

For more information or to purchase passes, please visit our website at Columbus North Athletics

Thank you for your support!

